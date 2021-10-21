UrduPoint.com

Applications Invited From Farmers For Subsidized Machinery Under PM Programme

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 07:54 PM

Applications invited from farmers for subsidized machinery under PM programme

Agriculture department has invited applications from farmers for provision of agriculture machinery at subsidized price under Prime Minister's Agriculture Emergency programme

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :Agriculture department has invited applications from farmers for provision of agriculture machinery at subsidized price under Prime Minister's Agriculture Emergency programme.

The initiative was aimed at achieving enhanced per acre wheat production through mechanized farming.

Farmers who own land up to 12.5 acres and at least a 50 horse power tractor can apply for Zero Tillage Drill, Happy Seeders, Dry sowing drill, Shallow Drill, Watar sowing drill, Rabi drill, Wheat Bed Planter, and others.

In case of combined family ownership of land, only one family member would be able to avail the facility.

Farmers can apply for one or more tools. Upon getting the machinery farmers would be bound to provide machinery to other farmers on rent for three years.

A draw would be held and those successful would have to secure booking of the machinery within fifteen days after the draw.

Farmers would have to submit tractor registration documents, CNIC copy, attested copy of Fard Milkiyat, and an affidavit on Rs 100 stamp paper along with application form.

Farmers can get application form from office of assistant director agriculture and submit the filled in form with the same office till Oct 30.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Agriculture Rent Same Price Family From Wheat

Recent Stories

Ahmed bin Mohammed officially inaugurates Ain Duba ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed officially inaugurates Ain Dubai, the world’s largest and t ..

11 minutes ago
 ETO Office formally inaugurated at Bajaur

ETO Office formally inaugurated at Bajaur

1 minute ago
 Efforts afoot to resolve problems of people: Minis ..

Efforts afoot to resolve problems of people: Minister

1 minute ago
 Prime Minister directs early completion of tourism ..

Prime Minister directs early completion of tourism projects in KP

1 minute ago
 US Has Distributed 200Mln Vaccines to Over 100 Cou ..

US Has Distributed 200Mln Vaccines to Over 100 Countries, Most Shots Go to Afric ..

1 minute ago
 Latvia Revokes License of Rebroadcaster of Russia' ..

Latvia Revokes License of Rebroadcaster of Russia's Channel One

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.