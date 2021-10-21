Applications invited from farmers for subsidized machinery under PM programme

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Agriculture department has invited applications from farmers for provision of agriculture machinery at subsidized price under Prime Minister's Agriculture Emergency programme

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :Agriculture department has invited applications from farmers for provision of agriculture machinery at subsidized price under Prime Minister's Agriculture Emergency programme.

The initiative was aimed at achieving enhanced per acre wheat production through mechanized farming.

Farmers who own land up to 12.5 acres and at least a 50 horse power tractor can apply for Zero Tillage Drill, Happy Seeders, Dry sowing drill, Shallow Drill, Watar sowing drill, Rabi drill, Wheat Bed Planter, and others.

In case of combined family ownership of land, only one family member would be able to avail the facility.

Farmers can apply for one or more tools. Upon getting the machinery farmers would be bound to provide machinery to other farmers on rent for three years.

A draw would be held and those successful would have to secure booking of the machinery within fifteen days after the draw.

Farmers would have to submit tractor registration documents, CNIC copy, attested copy of Fard Milkiyat, and an affidavit on Rs 100 stamp paper along with application form.

Farmers can get application form from office of assistant director agriculture and submit the filled in form with the same office till Oct 30.