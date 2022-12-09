Applications invited from farmers to join wheat production contest 2022-23

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :Punjab government has invited applications from farmers till January 31, 2023, to join wheat production contest 2022-23 under a national project for enhancement of wheat production.

Agriculture spokesman said that farmers owning five acres or more land could join the contest. Those having joint landholding, Mazareen or those who have acquired land on rent, could participate in the competition. However, Mazareen and those cultivating wheat on rented agriculture land should also provide verification from tehsil committee.

It was mandatory for the participants that they have used registered wheat varieties.

Application forms can be obtained from the agriculture offices or downloaded from 'www.agripunjab.gov.pk'.

"Legislators, their family members, officials in BS-17 and above, officials of revenue and agriculture departments are not entitled to join," says an official release.

Moreover, the progressive farmers who were part of district or divisional committees would also be disallowed to participate.