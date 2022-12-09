UrduPoint.com

Applications Invited From Farmers To Join Wheat Production Contest 2022-23

Faizan Hashmi Published December 09, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Applications invited from farmers to join wheat production contest 2022-23

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :Punjab government has invited applications from farmers till January 31, 2023, to join wheat production contest 2022-23 under a national project for enhancement of wheat production.

Agriculture spokesman said that farmers owning five acres or more land could join the contest. Those having joint landholding, Mazareen or those who have acquired land on rent, could participate in the competition. However, Mazareen and those cultivating wheat on rented agriculture land should also provide verification from tehsil committee.

It was mandatory for the participants that they have used registered wheat varieties.

Application forms can be obtained from the agriculture offices or downloaded from 'www.agripunjab.gov.pk'.

"Legislators, their family members, officials in BS-17 and above, officials of revenue and agriculture departments are not entitled to join," says an official release.

Moreover, the progressive farmers who were part of district or divisional committees would also be disallowed to participate.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Agriculture Rent January Family From Wheat

Recent Stories

PCB announces Squads and Schedule for Pakistan Cup

PCB announces Squads and Schedule for Pakistan Cup

13 minutes ago
 President, PM vow to eliminate corruption in all i ..

President, PM vow to eliminate corruption in all its forms

1 hour ago
 Chairman NDMA Represented Pakistan in 17th Regiona ..

Chairman NDMA Represented Pakistan in 17th Regional Consultative Committee Meeti ..

4 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Calls for more Constructive ..

OIC Secretary-General Calls for more Constructive Engagement with De facto Gover ..

4 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Calls for more Constructive ..

OIC Secretary-General Calls for more Constructive Engagement with De facto Gover ..

4 hours ago
 U.S. and KP Governments Help Farmers Adopt Higher ..

U.S. and KP Governments Help Farmers Adopt Higher Value Crops, Improve Irrigati ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.