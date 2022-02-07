UrduPoint.com

Applications Invited From Rice Growers For Subsidized Machinery

Umer Jamshaid Published February 07, 2022 | 06:45 PM

The agriculture department has invited applications from rice growers for providing them agri appliances and machinery on subsidized rates under Prime Minister (PM) Agri Emergency Programme

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :The agriculture department has invited applications from rice growers for providing them agri appliances and machinery on subsidized rates under Prime Minister (PM) Agri Emergency Programme.

Deputy Director Research Information Unit Agriculture Department Faisalabad Dr Asif Ali said that male and female farmers belonging to Faisalabad, Jhang, Chiniot, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Mandi Bahauddin, Narowal, Hafizabad, Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Bahawal Nagar and Okara were eligible for applying agri machinery.

He said that rice growers should submit their applications up to February 20, 2022 and they would be provided rice machinery after balloting.

He said that application forms were available in the offices of Assistant Director, Deputy Director and Divisional Director agriculture (extension) while the same could also be downloaded from website www.

agripunjab.gov.pk and its photocopy would also be acceptable.

He said that after balloting farmers would be provided various kinds of agri appliances and gadgets including Riding Type Rice Transplanter and Nursery Raising Machine (Stationary or Crawler Type) with Plastic Trays, Walk after Riding Type Rice Transplanter, Direct Seeding Rice Drill, Rotavator (Water Tight), Disc Plow / Raja Plough and Power Sprayer and the successful candidates much confirm booking of their machinery within 15 days after balloting.

More information in this regard can be obtained from the offices of Deputy Director or DivisionalDirector Agriculture (Extensive) Department during office timing, he added.

>