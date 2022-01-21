Applications invited from sugarcane farmers for subsidized machinery till Jan 28

UrduPoint.com

Published January 21, 2022

The Agriculture department has invited applications from sugarcane farmers to provide them agriculture machinery and tools at 50 per cent subsidy under a Rs 1.73 billion funding that is part of Prime Minister's Rs 300 billion Agriculture Emergency Program

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :The Agriculture department has invited applications from sugarcane farmers to provide them agriculture machinery and tools at 50 per cent subsidy under a Rs 1.73 billion funding that is part of Prime Minister's Rs 300 billion Agriculture Emergency Program.

The farmers can apply till Jan 28,2022 to avail the facility and experts believe this farm mechanization intervention can enhance average per acre sugarcane yield by 200 Maunds in Punjab, agriculture spokesman said in a statement on Friday.

The facility can be availed by sugarcane farmers owning land measuring 5-25 acres in 13 districts including Sargodha, Bakhar, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Chiniot, Mandi Bahauddin, Kasur, Muzaffargarh, Layyah, Rajanpur, Bahawalpur and Rahimyar Khan.

Selected machinery and tools including Chizzle Plough, Sugarcane Planter, Granular Pesticides Applicator and Erl Hillup Sugarcane Ridger would be provided at 50 per cent discount.

The application forms can be obtained free from the offices of assistant director or agriculture officer (Extension) and can also be downloaded from the web site 'www.agripunjab.gov.pk'. Properly filled in forms should be submitted to the office of assistant director agriculture extension on or before Jan 28.

After scrutiny, the applications would undergo the process of draw at the office of deputy director agriculture extension. Terms and conditions are mentioned on the forms, however, farmers should feel free to contact officials by dialing phone number 042-992033709 for further information.

