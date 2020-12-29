Applications invited from sugarcane growers for subsidy

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :The Agriculture Department has invited applications from sugarcane growers for provision of subsidy on agriculture appliances and cultivation of sugarcane crop under the PM Agriculture Emergency Programme.

Deputy Director Research Information Unit Faisalabad Asif Ali said on Tuesday that the government had earmarked Rs 300 billion for the purpose, out of which Rs 1.73 billion would be spent on sugarcane projects.

He said that the government had decided to provide subsidy up to 50 per cent on agricultural appliances and other items in addition to a subsidy of Rs 5000 per acre on sugarcane crop.

Under the programme, the Agriculture Department had invited applications from the sugarcane growers belonging to Faisalabad, Sargodha, Bhakkar, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Chiniot, Mandi Bahauddin, Kasur, Muzaffargarh, Layyah, Rajanpur, Bahawalpur and Rahim Yar Khan for subsidy on sugarcane crops.

Farmers of these districts, who have agricultural land from 5 acres to 25 acres, could also submit their applications for demonstration of their experimental sugarcane plots. The government would provide them Rs 30,000 per acre for experimental plot of sugarcane crop.

The growers can download applications forms from the website www.agripunjab.gov.pk or get it from the offices of Assistant Director (Extension) and Agriculture Officer (Extension) during office timing.

These forms can be submitted in the office of Assistant Director Agriculture (Extension) at Tehsil level up to Jan 4, 2021. After scrutiny, farmers would be provided subsidy through balloting. More information in this connection could be obtained through agri helpline 0800-17000, he added.