UrduPoint.com

Applications Invited To Develop Wheat Demonstration Plots

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 06:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :South Punjab Agriculture Department has invited applications from farmers to develop wheat demonstration plots employing strictly the official guidelines to train them how to get maximum yield from irrigated and rain-fed areas for the year 2021-22.

The exercise was part of national wheat production enhancement plan operational under Prime Minister's Agriculture Emergency program and intending farmers would be required to file applications from Oct 5-20 with the office of assistant director agriculture extension.

Those owning cultivable 5-12.5 acres in irrigated areas and up to 25 acres in rain-fed areas can apply and would be provided Rs 11000 per acre financial assistance for agriculture implements.

Forms can be obtained from the office of assistant director agriculture extension or agriculture officer concerned and can also be downloaded from 'www.agripunjab.gov.pk', agriculture spokesman said adding that Xerox copies of the forms would also be admissible.

Draw would be held at divisional level at the offices of director agriculture extension on Oct 27.

