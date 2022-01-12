UrduPoint.com

Applications Invited To Provide Agri Appliances On Subsidized Rates

Muhammad Irfan Published January 12, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Applications invited to provide agri appliances on subsidized rates

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :The agriculture department has invited applications from sugarcane growers up to January 28 for providing appliances on subsidized rates under the Prime Minister's Agriculture Emergency Programme.

A spokesman for the agriculture department on Wednesday said the government had earmarked Rs 300 billion for Agriculture Emergency Programme and out of it Rs 1.73 billion would be used to increase production of sugarcane crops.

In this connection, the agriculture department had decided to provide agri appliances, including Chisel Plow, Sugarcane Planter Machine, Earl Hill-up Sugarcane Ridger and Granular Pesticide Applicator Machine, to sugarcane growers on 50 per cent subsidy, he added.

He said farmers of Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Chiniot, Jhang, Sargodha, Bhakkar, Mandi Bahaud Din, Kasur, Muzaffar Garh, Layyah, Rajanpur, Bahawal Pur and Rahim Yar Khan were eligible for appliances on subsidized rates if they had five to 25 acres of agriculture land.

He said application forms were available in the offices of Assistant Director Agriculture (Extension) and Agriculture Officer (Extension) while it could also be downloaded from the website www.agripunjab.gov.pk.

The growers would be provided appliances on subsidized rates after balloting at district levelwhile more information could be obtained from the office of Deputy Director Agriculture (Extension),he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Prime Minister Agriculture Chiniot Rahim Yar Khan Kasur Jhang Sargodha Agri Bhakkar Rajanpur Toba Tek Singh January From Government Billion

Recent Stories

China sees growing number of invention patents

China sees growing number of invention patents

15 minutes ago
 Use of compressor for gas illegal: SNGPL

Use of compressor for gas illegal: SNGPL

16 minutes ago
 Senior EU Official, US Deputy Secretary Discuss Ru ..

Senior EU Official, US Deputy Secretary Discuss Russia's Security Proposals - Br ..

16 minutes ago
 New Zealand ice cream makers eye bigger overseas m ..

New Zealand ice cream makers eye bigger overseas market, including China

16 minutes ago
 Dacoit arrested after encounter

Dacoit arrested after encounter

16 minutes ago
 5.2-magnitude quake hits Qinghai: CENC

5.2-magnitude quake hits Qinghai: CENC

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.