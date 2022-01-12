Applications invited to provide agri appliances on subsidized rates

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :The agriculture department has invited applications from sugarcane growers up to January 28 for providing appliances on subsidized rates under the Prime Minister's Agriculture Emergency Programme.

A spokesman for the agriculture department on Wednesday said the government had earmarked Rs 300 billion for Agriculture Emergency Programme and out of it Rs 1.73 billion would be used to increase production of sugarcane crops.

In this connection, the agriculture department had decided to provide agri appliances, including Chisel Plow, Sugarcane Planter Machine, Earl Hill-up Sugarcane Ridger and Granular Pesticide Applicator Machine, to sugarcane growers on 50 per cent subsidy, he added.

He said farmers of Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Chiniot, Jhang, Sargodha, Bhakkar, Mandi Bahaud Din, Kasur, Muzaffar Garh, Layyah, Rajanpur, Bahawal Pur and Rahim Yar Khan were eligible for appliances on subsidized rates if they had five to 25 acres of agriculture land.

He said application forms were available in the offices of Assistant Director Agriculture (Extension) and Agriculture Officer (Extension) while it could also be downloaded from the website www.agripunjab.gov.pk.

The growers would be provided appliances on subsidized rates after balloting at district levelwhile more information could be obtained from the office of Deputy Director Agriculture (Extension),he added.