Applications now open for 'Life Easy Program for special persons'

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) On the special instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the receipt

of applications for ‘Life Easy Programme for Special Persons’ has started.

The programme is designed to provide of auxiliary equipments to special persons to

ensure their ease and accessibility.

Under the programme, special persons will be able to apply for wheelchair and hearing aid.

Special persons can apply online at the portal of the Social Welfare Department (awc.punjab.gov.pk)

from the ease of their homes.

The CM said that ease and convenience would be created by providing hearing aid to hearing-impaired

people, adding that by getting a wheelchair, special people will no longer need the help of others

for mobility.

The CM said rehabilitation of special persons was among the top priorities of the Punjab government.

“I want special people to live an easy life like normal people.Seeing special people happy is a pleasant

experience of life," she added.

Earlier, a few weeks ago, the CM had announced the project to provide devices to the persons

with disability in order to make their lives easier.