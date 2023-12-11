Applications open for admission to e-Rozgaar training program

E-Rozgaar Training Program, an initiative of the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and Department of Youth Affairs and Sports, has started receiving applications for its next phase to provide online employment opportunities to the youth

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) E-Rozgaar Training Program, an initiative of the Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) and Department of Youth Affairs and sports, has started receiving applications for its next phase to provide online employment opportunities to the youth.

The unemployed youth bearing Punjab domicile can submit applications for training in 7 different fields, including Technical, Content Marketing & Advertising, Creative Designing and e-Commerce. In order to secure admission in the said program, the age limit is 35 years and the required educational qualification is Master's.

It is pertinent to mention here that as many as 45 e-Rozgaar Centers are operational across 36 districts of Punjab. More than 58,000 students, of which 57 per cent are women, have earned more than Rs. 8 billion through the internet after the completion of their training. Candidates can register through the website for on-campus or online training: www.erozgaar.pitb.gov.pk