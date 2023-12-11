Open Menu

Applications Open For Admission To E-Rozgaar Training Program

Muhammad Irfan Published December 11, 2023 | 10:09 PM

Applications open for admission to e-Rozgaar training program

E-Rozgaar Training Program, an initiative of the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and Department of Youth Affairs and Sports, has started receiving applications for its next phase to provide online employment opportunities to the youth

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) E-Rozgaar Training Program, an initiative of the Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) and Department of Youth Affairs and sports, has started receiving applications for its next phase to provide online employment opportunities to the youth.

The unemployed youth bearing Punjab domicile can submit applications for training in 7 different fields, including Technical, Content Marketing & Advertising, Creative Designing and e-Commerce. In order to secure admission in the said program, the age limit is 35 years and the required educational qualification is Master's.

It is pertinent to mention here that as many as 45 e-Rozgaar Centers are operational across 36 districts of Punjab. More than 58,000 students, of which 57 per cent are women, have earned more than Rs. 8 billion through the internet after the completion of their training. Candidates can register through the website for on-campus or online training: www.erozgaar.pitb.gov.pk

Related Topics

Internet Technology Sports Punjab Women Billion Employment

Recent Stories

Badar Shahbaz appointed as assistant secretary PML ..

Badar Shahbaz appointed as assistant secretary PML-N

2 minutes ago
 Indian apex court miserably failed in upholding th ..

Indian apex court miserably failed in upholding the merit and demands of justice ..

2 minutes ago
 'Barbenheimer' tops Golden Globes nominations

'Barbenheimer' tops Golden Globes nominations

4 minutes ago
 Senate body unanimously passes resolution condemni ..

Senate body unanimously passes resolution condemning Israeli atrocities against ..

5 minutes ago
 Czech companies keen for collaboration in Pakistan ..

Czech companies keen for collaboration in Pakistan’s mining, energy, chemical ..

5 minutes ago
 MD SML removes as per laws, service rules of compa ..

MD SML removes as per laws, service rules of company

5 minutes ago
18th Karachi International Book Fair to begin on D ..

18th Karachi International Book Fair to begin on Dec 14

14 minutes ago
 MQM-P reorganizing party at UC level

MQM-P reorganizing party at UC level

14 minutes ago
 No hurdle in holding elections in-time: Solangi

No hurdle in holding elections in-time: Solangi

14 minutes ago
 DC chairs review meeting to address city's key iss ..

DC chairs review meeting to address city's key issues

14 minutes ago
 PM for comprehensive strategy to organize PSL-9 ma ..

PM for comprehensive strategy to organize PSL-9 matches

21 minutes ago
 Awareness walk held to mark Anti Corruption Day

Awareness walk held to mark Anti Corruption Day

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan