Applications Open For Intermediate Admissions In Punjab’s Public Colleges Via OCAS
Faizan Hashmi Published August 21, 2025 | 07:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) Online applications for admission to intermediate programs in public colleges across Punjab have officially opened through the Online College Admissions System (OCAS) — a digital platform developed by the Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) in collaboration with the Punjab Higher education Department (PHED).
So far, the portal has received 136,068 applications, including 90,159 from female students and 45,973 from male students. Among these, 50,249 students have applied for FA (Humanities/Arts), 48,532 for ICS (General Science), 26,519 for F.Sc. (Pre-Medical), 5,135 for F.
Sc. (Pre-Engineering), and 4,484 for I.Com (Commerce), says a press release issued here on Thursday.
Highlighting the system’s impact, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousuf said, “Through OCAS, students can apply online from anywhere in Punjab while staying in their hometowns. The platform has simplified the admission process, saving time and resources, and enabling students to pursue their educational aspirations without unnecessary travel or long queues.”
Students can also download the Government Colleges Prospectus (PDF) free of cost from the portal. To apply online, visit: hocas.punjab.gov.pk/
