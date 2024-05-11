Applications receiving process for constable recruitment underway

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2024) The application receiving process for constables, lady constables and drivers by Punjab Highway Patrolling is under way in Sargodha region.

Punjab Highway Police spokesman Muhammad Nawaz said that application receiving desks had been set up in Sargodha in which candidates from Bhakkar, Khushaab, Mianwali and Sargodha would submit their documents.

The last date is May 23.

Deputy Superintendent Rana Ghulam Mujtba said that he himself would monitor all the process including chest measurement, height, and running etc to make the process transparent.