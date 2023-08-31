Open Menu

Applications Requested For Agri Machinery

Faizan Hashmi Published August 31, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Applications requested for agri machinery

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ) :Applications have been requested for supply of agricultural machinery on subsidy to farmers under the "Plan to increase crop production by promoting modern mechanized agriculture" of the Punjab government.

The last date for submitting the application would be September 30, these views were expressed by Agri Engineer Muzamil Chand.

He said that the government had introduced border disc, wheat seed grader and cleaner, wheat seed bed planter, rota vator, disc harrow, reversible hydraulic moldboard plow, disc plow, chisel plow, molderboard plow, heap seeder, pak seeder, double coulter drill, tractor driven reaper-cum-binder, rice straw shredder, wet straw chopper and cotton bed planter machine will be providedat subsidy and maximum subsidy limit will be up to 60% (Rs 500,000).

He said that the application form might be downloaded from the website field.agripunjab.gov.pk.

