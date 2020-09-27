Applications, seeking approval of housing schemes being received at E-Khidmat Markaz: DG

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Director General Muhammad Suhail Khawaja has said that the Punjab Government had introduced E- governance system to promote the construction sector and applications of seeking approval of housing schemes were being received at E-Khidmat Markaz.

Talking to APP, he said that the departmental process was being completed under one roof for issuing approval within stipulated time.

He said that the developers should take advantage of this system and to submit their applications under E- governance system for getting prompt relief in this regard.

He said that FDA was committed to provide every possible relief to the aspirant for promoting construction sector under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar. He also warned the developers to avoid establishing housing schemes without prior approval of FDA and asked the management of illegal housing schemes to follow legal course of action by fulfilling departmental requirements to get their housing schemes approved.