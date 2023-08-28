Open Menu

Applications Sought For Agri Machinery On Subsidy

The Punjab government has sought applications from farmers of all districts to provide them agricultural machinery and equipment on subsidy

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :The Punjab government has sought applications from farmers of all districts to provide them agricultural machinery and equipment on subsidy.

A spokesman for the department said on Monday that farmers would get a subsidy up to 60 per cent and a maximum of Rs 500,000 on purchase of machinery. Regarding eligibility criteria, the spokesman said that a farmer should have a tractor of at least 50 horse power and he must own or be a tenant of 25 acres of land in the area of canal water and 50 acres of land in rain-fed area.

He said, "Farmers are not allowed to sell or transfer machinery purchased under this project to any other person for 4 years."Farmers have to get one-day training from Assistant Agriculture Engineering of their respective district or from Assistant Director Agriculture Engineering regarding operation of machinery, its look after and maintenance.

Interested farmers could download application forms from field.agripunjab.gov.pk and submit till Sept 30.

