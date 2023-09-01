Open Menu

Applications Sought For Agriculture Machinery

Faizan Hashmi Published September 01, 2023 | 02:20 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :Applications have been sought for provision of agricultural machinery on subsidy to farmers under the "Plan to increase crop production by promoting modern mechanised agriculture" of the Punjab government.

The last date for submitting applications is Sept 30, according to Director Agriculture Muhammad Shahid while talking to APP here on Friday.

He said that the government had introduced border disc, wheat seed grader and cleaner, wheat seed-bed planter, rota-vator, disc harrow, reversible hydraulic moldboard plow, disc plow, chisel plow, molder board plow, heap seeder, Pak seeder, double-coulter drill, tractor driven reaper-cum-binder, rice straw shredder, wet straw chopper and cotton bed planter machine will be provided at subsidy and maximum subsidy limit will be up to 60pc (Rs500,000).

He said that the application form might be downloaded from the website field.agripunjab.gov.pk.

