Applications Sought For Hides Collection Till July 23

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 04:04 PM

District administration has asked all the religious and welfare organizations to file requests till July 23 to get permission for collection of sacrificial animals' hides during Eid-ul-Azha

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :District administration has asked all the religious and welfare organizations to file requests till July 23 to get permission for collection of sacrificial animals' hides during Eid-ul-Azha.

"Applications can be filed with the office of additional deputy comissioner general (ADCG) and no request will be entertained after July 23," ADCG Qamar Uz Zaman Qaisarani said in a statement.

Applications would be scrutinized thoroughly and proscribed organizations would not be allowed to collect hides or establish camps.

SOPs prescribed for novel coronavirus prevention would be enforced strictly for hides collection and those found violating the SOPs would face stern action.

