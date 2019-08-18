Applications sought for pre-qualification of 4 projects

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2019 ) ::The Buildings Department on Sunday has sought applications for pre-qualification of four uplift projects from firms/ contractors by August 27. The Department would spend Rs 1,488.603 million on these projects.

According to officials, four uplift projects were approved by the provincial government in Annual Development Programme (ADP) 2019-20. The projects included construction of pharmacy and store block at Nishtar Hospital at a cost of Rs 329.198 million, construction of child protection institute Multan at a cost of Rs 266.773 million, construction of Punjab Public Service Commission regional office Multan at a cost of Rs 461.

666 million and establishment of regional campus of Management and Professional Development Department (MPDD) at Multan with a cost of Rs 430.669 million.

The interested firms were directed to submit information by August 27, while the applications submitted would be evaluated on the basis of pre-qualifications criteria.

The Names of selected firms would be sent to quarters concerned for approval and tendering process would be started.

The firms can obtain pre-qualifications documents from the office of Executive Engineer Buildings division No-1 Multan for the above mentioned works.