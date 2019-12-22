Applications sought for shrimp farming

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2019 ) :Under the Prime Minister's Agriculture Emergency Program for the uplift of agriculture and livestock sectors in the country, the Punjab government has sought applications for setting up shrimp farms in the province.

Project Director Fisheries Punjab told APP on Sunday that the government would provide up to 75 percent financial assistance under "Shrimp farming cluster pilot project" in order to boost the production of shrimp in the province.

He said that subsidy would be provided on shrimp seeds and feed to those farmers who owned the land of 5 to 10 acres. He said the Fisheries Department will provide necessary training to the entrepreneurs, adding candidates are advised to submit the applications by January 10, 2020.