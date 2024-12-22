Applications Sought For Solarization Of Agriculture Tube-wells
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) The Punjab Agriculture Department has announced that applications are now open for the conversion of 8,000 electricity and diesel-powered agricultural tube wells to solar energy under the Chief Minister Punjab's Kisan Package.
The initiative, valued at Rs 9 billion, aims to reduce farmers' production costs and alleviate the energy crisis in the province. According to a department spokesperson, the program aligns with the vision of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif to provide sustainable and cost-effective energy solutions to farmers. To be eligible, applicants must own land registered in their name. The solarization program is applicable to tube wells installed before October 30, 2024. Farmers have been directed to submit their applications till December 31, 2024.
Under the Solarization of Tube Wells Program, the government will offer subsidies on three different power kits including a Rs500,000 subsidy on the 10KW system, Rs 750,000 on 15KW and Rs 1 million on 20KW solar system while the remaining cost would be paid by the farmers
This program not only reduces energy expenses but also supports environmental sustainability and shields farmers from rising electricity tariffs and bills, the spokesman added.
Interested farmers were urged to download application forms from the Punjab Agriculture Department’s website at www.agripunjab.gov.pk or apply online via https://cmstp.punjab.gov.pk.
For further assistance, they can contact the Agriculture Helpline at 0800-17000, available Monday to Saturday, 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM, spokesman said.
