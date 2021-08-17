UrduPoint.com

Applications Sought For Sugarcane Production Competition

Tue 17th August 2021 | 06:20 PM

Applications sought for sugarcane production competition

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :The agriculture department will hold production competition among sugarcane growers in the division.

Director Agriculture Ch Abdul Hameed on Tuesday said the competition would be held under Punjab government's 'Kissan Dost' programme in 13 districts of the province including Faisalabad division.

He said that sugarcane growers having 5 acres or more land could submit their applications by September 15.

The contractors/tenants can also submit their applications after verification of documents from tehsil committee.

The application forms are available with Assistant Directors Agriculture (extension), Agriculture Officersand website.

