Applications sought for wheat production competition

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2023) The Agriculture Department will receive applications from growers up to January 31 for the wheat production competition 2023-24.

According to a spokesman for Agriculture (Extension) Department, the growers who have 5 acres or more irrigated land are eligible to participate in the wheat competition and the top three position holders at the district level would be awarded prizes.

He said that the application forms were available free of cost in the office of the agriculture officer (extension) and assistant director agriculture (extension) whereas it could also be downloaded from the website www.agripunjab.gov.pk.

Photocopies of the form will also be accepted and the applications would be received up to January 31. More information in this regard could be obtained from the agriculture department during the office time or from agri helpline 0800-17000 from Monday to Friday, he added.