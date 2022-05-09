Applications sought from paddy growers for funding

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2022 ) :The Agriculture Department has sought applications from paddy growers for registration of their experimental plots under the National Project of Enhancement of Paddy Production.

Director Agriculture Ch Abdul Hameed said here Monday that interested farmers from Faisalabad, Jhang and Chiniot district could submit their applications by May 16 with the office of respective Assistant Director Agriculture (Extension).

He said that a list of successful candidates would be displayed on May 30 after scrutiny and balloting of applications. He said that the Punjab government would provide Rs 30,000 per acre expenses of the experimental plot to farmers. The application forms can be downloaded from website www.agripunjab.gov.pk.