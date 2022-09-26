Applications sought from wheat growers under national programme

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :The Agriculture Department has invited applications from farmers for cultivating wheat crops on experimental plots under the National Programme of Enhancing per acre Production.

Director Agriculture Ch Abdul Hameed said here Monday the last date for receiving applications has been fixed October 5.

He said that farmers having 5 to 12.5 acres of irrigated land and 25 acres of barani land would be eligible to submit applications.

He said that the government would provide expenses of Rs 11,000 per acres of experimental plot and farmers would be selected through draws and they would cultivate the wheat crop according to the recommendations of the Agriculture Department.

The application forms are available at the offices of Agriculture Officers and Assistant Director. The forms are also available at the website www.agripunjab.gov.pk in the download option. The photocopy of the form will also be acceptable.

The draws of farmers' Names will be held at the office of Director Agriculture on October 27.