Applied Research To Attract Funding For Universities: PHEC Chairman
Sumaira FH Published January 31, 2024 | 07:31 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) Punjab Higher education Commission (PHEC) Chairman Prof Dr Shahid Munir has said that universities have to promote applied research and linkages with industries to create alternative sources of funding.
He was addressing a symposium on ‘Frontiers of Engineering Materials’ organized by Punjab University Institute of Metallurgy and Materials Engineering and Office of Research Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC) here on Wednesday. On this occasion, PU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood, Dean Faculty of Chemical and Materials Engineering Prof Dr Abdullah Khan Durrani, Director Institute of Metallurgy and Materials Engineering Dr Mohsin Ali Raza, Director ORIC Prof Dr Shakil Ahmed, Deputy Director Prof Dr Aqil Inam, faculty members, researchers, experts from various industries, engineers and a large number of students were present.
In his address, Dr Shahid Munir said that materials and metallurgy are fields whose research work will not decline even for the next 50 years. He said that discovery of materials to develop wonderful products will remain the axis of research. He said that researchers from the Royal Institute of Technology have developed a nano paper: a sheet stronger than steel, even a bullet cannot break it.
He said that the American Defense University has made puncture-less tyres, by replacing air with thermoplastic gum in tyres.
Dr Khalid Mahmood said that ORIC has been reactivated to promote research culture and linkages with industry in Punjab University. He said that PU's chemical and metallurgy departments have produced eminent engineers who are serving not only in Pakistan but all over the world. He said that students should benefit from the experiences of industry experts and engineers in the symposium.
Prof Dr Abdullah Khan Durrani said that Punjab University has all kinds of facilities related to materials which can be used by industry people.
Prof Dr Mohsin Ali Raza said, "If the industries work with us, we can solve the problems being faced by the industry." He hoped that the symposium would improve the relationship between academia and industry.
Prof Dr Shakil Ahmed said that metallographic and poster competitions in the symposium will give students an opportunity to learn. He said that all resources are being utilized to promote research culture in PU.
