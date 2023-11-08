‘Apply pesticides alternates for quality fruit export : Secretary Agriculture

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) Secretary agriculture south Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel said on Wednesday that the practice of pest management through pesticides only must change pleading that the world was moving towards pesticides-free fruit that were in high demand in the lucrative international markets and could fetch sizable foreign exchange earnings through exports with premium price tag attached.

Addressing one-day workshop on mango and citrus fruit management at the committee room of agriculture secretariat south Punjab, Ateel said South Punjab contributed 94 per cent of mango and 15 per cent of citrus fruit in Punjab production volume and stressed that this production could be made more profitable with better management.

He said that agriculture department had launched a campaign to advocate better orchard management and field teams would be assigned special tasks to ensure that principles of better management were fully implemented at orchards to enhance quality and production volume of fruit.

He said, Pakistan was exporting only 15-16 per cent of its nutrition-and-taste-rich fruit, however, this contribution could be increased significantly with better orchard management, judicious water application, nutrition, best pest management and scientific techniques.

He advised officials to recommend such varieties of fruit for cultivation that had bigger production potential and were in demand in the international markets.

He expressed concerns that only pesticides were being used to control pests and advocated that cultural, mechanical, and biological control techniques must replace pesticides.

Saqib Ali Ateel also stressed on replacing chemical pesticides with better alternatives.

He said that farmers should ensure that the orchards go through trimming process after the harvest.

He underlined the need for applying ‘Mulching’ technique to manage soil temperature and moisture.

The sectary ordered officials to extend detailed advisories to farmers to enable them get enhanced production of better quality fruit.

Principal Scientist Mango Research Institute (MRI) Muyltan Abdul Ghaffar Grewal, and Akbar Hayat Saggo delivered detailed lectures on mango and citrus orchards’ management.