Applying date for participating in IJSO-2022 extended till Sep 15

ISLAMABAD, Sep 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF) has extended the last date for submitting their applications to participate in the International Junior Science Olympiad (IJSO), to be held in December, 2022 at Bogato, Columbia, till September 15.

According to the Science Popularization Wing of PSF, earlier the last date for participation in the IJSO was September 05 however the date has been extended till September 15 to give an opportunity to the maximum students for submitting application.

The objective behind this programme is to promote science among young students and give recognition to their talents.

The enthusiastic science students born on or after January 01, 2007 passed Secondary school Certificate (at least SSC-I) and obtained 80 percent marks or above can send their applications on prescribed Proforma available on PSF website www.psf.gov.pk.

PSF is the premier organization of the country for promotion and popularization of science and is mandated to engage and encourage students towards excelling in the fields of science and technology.

The applicant must be a regular science student in a public or private sector (Government recognized) institution having proficiency in written and spoken English.

Only shortlisted candidates on the basis of educational credentials shall be called for test and interview for their final selection.

As many as six students will be selected for participating in the IJSO 2022 and female students are encouraged to apply. The decision of the selection committee will be final in this regard.

The last date for receipt of application was September 05. Incomplete applications received after the closing date shall not be entertained. The queries can be addressed through email ids: rauf.psf@gmail.com or fbkayani@gmail.com.