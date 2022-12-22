UrduPoint.com

APPNA Delegation Calls On OPC VC

Faizan Hashmi Published December 22, 2022 | 09:58 PM

A delegation of the Association of Physicians of Pakistani Descent of North America (APPNA) led by its president Haroon Durrani called on Vice-Chairperson Overseas Pakistani Commission (OPC) Punjab Syed Tariq Mehmoodul Hassan, here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, the vice chairperson said that all facilities were being provided to the Pakistanis living abroad to improve their health, adding that members of the Advisory Council had been appointed to help Pakistanis living overseas in different countries. With the help of Advisory Council, Overseas Pakistanis would get help in their problems easily, he added.

Haroon Durrani, while appreciating the performance of OPC VC, said that the Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission was providing its services in a professional manner for the Pakistanis living in abroad.

He added that APPNA would inform overseas community living in United States about facilities and assistance being provided in OPC one window cell.

Earlier, Commissioner OPC Syed Khadim Abbas gave a detailed briefing to the delegation of doctors about the facilities being provided to Pakistanis living in overseas in the Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission.

OPC Director Admin Asim Raza, Director Police Mayors Imtiaz Ahmed Khan, Director Revenue Muhammad Aslam Ramey and Coordinator Umar Ishaq were present on this occasion.

