Appointment, Extension Letters Disbursed Among PHA Employees

Thu 27th August 2020

Appointment, extension letters disbursed among PHA employees

Director Admin and Finance Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) ,Robina Kausar, distributed appointment and extension letters among newly recruited employee under 17-A and three gardeners (malies) here on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :Director Admin and Finance Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) ,Robina Kausar, distributed appointment and extension letters among newly recruited employee under 17-A and three gardeners (malies) here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Director Admin Robina Kausar said that all possible initiatives were being taken for the welfare of the employees. She said that all problems faced by employees including extension in service, regularization and others were being resolved.

She also urged the workers to perform their duty with devotion and honesty to strengthen the department further.

The recovery targets will be achieved and crackdown against defaulters in connection with publicity fee will be continued without any discrimination.

More Stories From Pakistan

