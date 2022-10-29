Appointment letters distributed among 22 MEAs

Education Department District Monitoring Officer Madam Sanum Amir Gondal distributed appointment letters among 22 newly-recruited monitoring and evaluation assistants (MEAs), here on Saturday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2022 ) :Education Department District Monitoring Officer Madam Sanum Amir Gondal distributed appointment letters among 22 newly-recruited monitoring and evaluation assistants (MEAs), here on Saturday.

A formal ceremony was held for the purpose.

District education Officer (Secondary) Manzoor Ahmad Malik, Principal MC Boys Higher Secondary School Kotwali Road Muhammad Iqbal Rao and Senior Data Processor Riaz Ahmad were also present.

The district monitoring officer highlighted the mechanism of school monitoring and urged the new recruits to perform their duties honestly and dedicatedly.