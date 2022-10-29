UrduPoint.com

Appointment Letters Distributed Among 22 MEAs

Sumaira FH Published October 29, 2022 | 07:54 PM

Appointment letters distributed among 22 MEAs

Education Department District Monitoring Officer Madam Sanum Amir Gondal distributed appointment letters among 22 newly-recruited monitoring and evaluation assistants (MEAs), here on Saturday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2022 ) :Education Department District Monitoring Officer Madam Sanum Amir Gondal distributed appointment letters among 22 newly-recruited monitoring and evaluation assistants (MEAs), here on Saturday.

A formal ceremony was held for the purpose.

District education Officer (Secondary) Manzoor Ahmad Malik, Principal MC Boys Higher Secondary School Kotwali Road Muhammad Iqbal Rao and Senior Data Processor Riaz Ahmad were also present.

The district monitoring officer highlighted the mechanism of school monitoring and urged the new recruits to perform their duties honestly and dedicatedly.

Related Topics

Education Road

Recent Stories

2 Tablighi Jamaat members die in accident

2 Tablighi Jamaat members die in accident

53 seconds ago
 Bilawal felicitates Barrister Abid Shah

Bilawal felicitates Barrister Abid Shah

2 minutes ago
 124 professional beggars arrested during crackdown ..

124 professional beggars arrested during crackdown

2 minutes ago
 CCP recommends measures to promote efficiency in 1 ..

CCP recommends measures to promote efficiency in 10 food commodities' value chai ..

2 minutes ago
 DC orders vaccination of leftover children

DC orders vaccination of leftover children

2 minutes ago
 Young sports reporters visit sports stadiums in Pe ..

Young sports reporters visit sports stadiums in Peshawar, Charsadda, Mardan

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.