Appointment Letters Distributed Among Children Of Zila Council's Employees

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 28, 2022 | 11:16 PM

Special Assistant to Chief Minister (CM) Punjab on Youth Affairs & Sports Malik Umar Farooq distributed appointment letters among 24 children of deceased and retired employees of Zila Council

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister (CM) Punjab on Youth Affairs & sports Malik Umar Farooq distributed appointment letters among 24 children of deceased and retired employees of Zila Council.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that Punjab government was taking solid steps to mitigate sufferings of the poor people by providing them all basic amenities at their doorsteps.

He said that appointment of employees' children would help their families in redressing financial constraints.

He said that 11 employees' children were recruited as Junior Clerks in BPS-11 while 48 were recruited in class-iv vacancies.

Out of them appointment letters were provided to 24 children whereas remaining recruits would also get their appointment letters within next few days, he added.

