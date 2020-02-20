Appointment notification of 11555 teachers to be issued by March 31: CM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Thursday revealed that notification regarding appointment of 11555 teachers in different schools of the province would be issued by March 31

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Thursday revealed that notification regarding appointment of 11555 teachers in different schools of the province would be issued by March 31.

Chairing a high-level meeting of Education Department the chief minister further said that the induction process of 1000 teachers has already been completed. Furthermore, he said before June 30, 12156 teachers would be inducted. He said for merged tribal districts 4500 teachers would also be inducted before June 30th of this year.

The CM was briefed that in merged districts 530 more teachers vacancies would be created.

The CM was told that till date more than 1000 teachers have been terminated from posts over absenteeism. The sphere of Independent Monitoring Units has been extended up to 90% schools for ensuring presence of teachers and upgrading education standard.

The CM on the occasion directed the Education Department to include a chapter on the life of Holy Prophet (SAW) in curriculum of each class for character building of the students. The CM also directed for installation of CCTV cameras at examination halls to discourage the trend of cheating in exams.