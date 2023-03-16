Appointment of 27 coordinators and 2 spokesman of Balochistan challenged in court

Appointment of 27 coordinators and two spokespersons of the Balochistan government have been challenged in the Balochistan High Court on Thursday

Sadiq Khilji Advocate challenged the appointments in the Balochistan High Court.

Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, Chief Secretary, Abdul Aziz Aqeeli, spokespersons and coordinators have been made parties in the petition filed in the court.

"The appointment of coordinators and interpreters is a burden on the national treasury" the petition reads.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Amir Rana of the Quetta Balochistan High Court declared the petition admissible and issued notices to all concerned.

The Balochistan High Court has asked the parties to respond by April 6 for the next hearing.