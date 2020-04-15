Appointment of Analysis Officer at National Control Laboratory for Biological demanded

Former President Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and Central Secretary General of Businessmen Panel Pakistan, Haji Ghulam Ali has demanded forthwith appointment of Analysis Officer at National Control Laboratory for Biological

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :Former President Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and Central Secretary General of Businessmen Panel Pakistan, Haji Ghulam Ali has demanded forthwith appointment of Analysis Officer at National Control Laboratory for Biological.

In a press statement issued here on Wednesday, Haji Ghulam Ali said it is ironical that this important post is lying vacant for the last two months, causing shortage of life saving drugs in medicine markets of the country.

Due to non-appointment of Analysis Officer, analysis of drugs could not be carried out causing delay in supply of such drugs including local and international.

Ghulam Ali said life saving drugs are getting short in markets especially in remote and hilly areas of the country.

He reiterated his demand for forthwith appointment of Analysis Officer so that the process of analyzing of drugs start and shortage is overcome as people are facing problems due to shortage or non-availability of drugs in some areas.