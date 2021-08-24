UrduPoint.com

Appointment Of Asim Iftikhar As MoFA Spokesperson Is The Best Decision Khawaja Rameez Hassan

Umer Jamshaid 43 minutes ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 11:54 AM

Appointment of Asim Iftikhar as MoFA spokesperson is the best decision Khawaja Rameez Hassan

Khawaja Rameez Hassan, Deputy Secretary Information, PML-Q Punjab, said in a press release that the appointment of Asim Iftikhar as MoFA spokesperson is the best decision

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021) Khawaja Rameez Hassan, Deputy Secretary Information, PML-Q Punjab, said in a press release that the appointment of Asim Iftikhar as MoFA spokesperson is the best decision.

He said that Asim Iftikhar has a vast background in the Foreign Services and played a role in promoting the narrative of Pakistan wherever he was posted as an ambassador.

He further said that during the new posting, he would continue to express the state position on Kashmir issue in an efficient manner.

