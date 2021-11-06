UrduPoint.com

Appointment Of Chairman BoD FIEDMC Welcomed

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 06th November 2021 | 09:21 PM

Appointment of chairman BoD FIEDMC welcomed

President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) Atif Munir Sheikh has welcomed the appointment of Zafar Iqbal Sarwer as Chairman Board of Director (BOD) of the Faisalabad Industrial Estate and Development Management Company (FIEDMC).

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2021 ) :President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) Atif Munir Sheikh has welcomed the appointment of Zafar Iqbal Sarwer as Chairman board of Director (BOD) of the Faisalabad Industrial Estate and Development Management Company (FIEDMC). In a statement issued here on Saturday, he said that FIEDMC had established a number of industrial estates to ensure industrial production and export in a globally compliant environment.

He said that Zafar Iqbal Sarwer is a competent and a visionary industrialist and playing his pivotal role in enhancing textile export.

"His appointment to head FIEDMC Board will not only spur local and foreign investment but also help Pakistan to achieve 100 percent export target to 21 billion Dollars by the end of next year.

Atif said that Zafar Iqbal Sarwer had the privilege to formulate the first textile policy of this government which was ensured sustained and durable growth in addition to increasing the textile export. He hoped that Zafar Iqbal Sarwer will also review the negative impacts of the current inflation and submit viable recommendations to attract maximum investment for the industrial sector in general and textile in particular.

Related Topics

Pakistan Faisalabad Company Chamber Commerce Textile Government Industry Billion

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed receives Crown Prince of Luxem ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed receives Crown Prince of Luxembourg at Expo 2020 Dubai

8 minutes ago
 Opposition not concerned about public problems: Ha ..

Opposition not concerned about public problems: Hasaan Khawar

1 minute ago
 Iran sentences pair to death for adultery

Iran sentences pair to death for adultery

1 minute ago
 Promoting inter-provincial culture to help reunite ..

Promoting inter-provincial culture to help reunite Pakistanis: Saman Rai

1 minute ago
 Factory sealed over illegal sugar stock

Factory sealed over illegal sugar stock

6 minutes ago
 25 criminals held, contraband seized

25 criminals held, contraband seized

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.