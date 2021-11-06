Appointment of chairman BoD FIEDMC welcomed

President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) Atif Munir Sheikh has welcomed the appointment of Zafar Iqbal Sarwer as Chairman Board of Director (BOD) of the Faisalabad Industrial Estate and Development Management Company (FIEDMC).

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2021 ) :President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) Atif Munir Sheikh has welcomed the appointment of Zafar Iqbal Sarwer as Chairman board of Director (BOD) of the Faisalabad Industrial Estate and Development Management Company (FIEDMC). In a statement issued here on Saturday, he said that FIEDMC had established a number of industrial estates to ensure industrial production and export in a globally compliant environment.

He said that Zafar Iqbal Sarwer is a competent and a visionary industrialist and playing his pivotal role in enhancing textile export.

"His appointment to head FIEDMC Board will not only spur local and foreign investment but also help Pakistan to achieve 100 percent export target to 21 billion Dollars by the end of next year.

Atif said that Zafar Iqbal Sarwer had the privilege to formulate the first textile policy of this government which was ensured sustained and durable growth in addition to increasing the textile export. He hoped that Zafar Iqbal Sarwer will also review the negative impacts of the current inflation and submit viable recommendations to attract maximum investment for the industrial sector in general and textile in particular.