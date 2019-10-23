Appointment of chairman PEMRA case: SC allows former chairman PEMRA Absar Alam to change his lawyer

Supreme Court (SC) has accepted plea by Absar Alam for changing his counsel in petition pertaining to appointment of chairman PEMRA

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd October, 2019) Supreme Court (SC) has accepted plea by Absar Alam for changing his counsel in petition pertaining to appointment of chairman PEMRA.During the course of hearing of the case, former chairman PEMRA Absar Alam prayed the court to allow him to change his counsel Khawaja Rafiq.

Absar Alam prayed the court that he wanted to change his lawyer.Justice Mansoor Ali Shah remarked " what happened with Khawaja Sahb.Absar Alam replied that he wanted to change his counsel with the permission of Khawaja Sahb.Justice Mansoor Ali Shah remarked changing the lawyer at this stage of the case is against the traditions.The court accepted plea of Absar Alam for changing his counsel.The hearing of the case was adjourned for indefinite period.