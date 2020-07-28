Appointment of class four to make on merit in education Sector: Commissioner

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :Commissioner Zhob Division Suhail-ur-Rehman Baloch Tuesday listened to the complaints of class four candidates of Musakhel and Barkhan education sectors and said the right of candidates would not be violated and recruitments would be made on merit basis.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting on CRC at the Commissioner's Office.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner MusaKhel Syed Afzal Shah Khosti, District Education Officer (DHO) Habibullah, Divisional Director Akhtar Muhammad Khetran, Principal Degree College Aziz Utmankhel, Principal Girls College Rubina Kanwal and other officers.

The commissioner listened 35 objections of MusaKhel and 19 objections of Barkhan districts in detail which were submitted in the office of the Deputy Commissioner and District Education Office.