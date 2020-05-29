UrduPoint.com
Appointment Of Directors Finance In 15 Public Universities Challenged In Sindh High Court

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 21 seconds ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 09:58 PM

Appointment of Directors Finance in 15 public universities challenged in Sindh High Court

Sindh High Court has issued notice to Chief Secretary Sindh, Secretary Boards and Universities and other government officials in a petition concerning appointment of Directors Finance in the public sector universities

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :Sindh High Court has issued notice to Chief Secretary Sindh, Secretary Boards and Universities and other government officials in a petition concerning appointment of Directors Finance in the public sector universities.

The Hyderabad Circuit Bench on Thursday ordered the respondents to submit their reply on June 10. The petitioner Mir Muhammad, a social activist, apprised the court that the provincial government announced 15 vacancies of Directors Finance in as many public sector universities last year.

He contended that the only 3 candidates qualified the criteria of the Sukkur Institute of business Administration University conducted test. "However, 12 candidates who failed to secure the minimum 50 marks in the test were called for interview and subsequently appointed against the posts in violation of the set criteria," he maintained.

He went on to claim that 15 other candidates who obtained the minimum 50 marks or above were not even called for the interviews. The petitioner pleaded the court to declare the appointment null and void.

