Appointment of district general secretary creates rift in GB PML-N

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) : The appointment of district general secretary of PML-N Ghulam Hussain Advocated by party's provincial President Hafiz Hafeez ur Rehman has created rift in the party, party sources said.

It was said that PML-N provincial president Hafeez ur Rehman appointed the general secretary without taking the party members into confidence, the source said.

The district members expressing concern over the appointment and called for withdrawal of the decision while terming it the personal decision of the party provincial president, the source further said.