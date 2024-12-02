Appointment of first female CJ LHC; Constitutional Bench disband

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) The Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) disband while hearing a petition against appointment of Justice Alia Neelum as the Chief Justice of the Lahore High Court.

While hearing a petition of Advocate Shafqat Mehmood Chohan, Member of Pakistan Bar Council, two members of the bench recused themselves from the bench on the basis of being part of the Judicial Commission that evaluated Justice Alia as the first female Chief Justice of Lahore High Court.

Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan and Justice Jamal Mandokhail sought excuse to continue the hearing as both the members of the six- member Constitutional Bench are members of the Pakistan Judicial Commission that evaluates for appointment judges in the apex court including the appointment of Justice Alia Neelum as CJ PHC.

The main objection of the petitioner Mr. Shafqat Chohar was that principles of seniority were violated in the appointment of Justice Alia.

Additional Attorney General for Pakistan argued before the Court that seniority is not the only factor in appointment of a judge. The Court however recused to continue the proceedings and decided to request the Chief Justice of Pakistan for formation of a Constitutional Bench to hear the petition.