Appointment of Ghulam Ali as KP Governor welcomed

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2022 ) :The appointment of new governor Khyber Pakthunkhwa, Ghulam Ali has been welcomed by the cross sections of the society here on Thursday.

JUI-F spokesman, Haji Jalil Jan said that Ghulam Ali was as seasoned politician, who would focus on development and resolution of problems of the province especially merged tribal districts. In a statement here, he hoped that the new Governor would take along all the stakeholders for speedy development and progress of all merged tribal districts.

PML-N Nowshera President, Hamaza Khan also welcomed the decision of the prime minister for appointing a senior politician as governor KP and expressed the hope that under Ghulam Ali's leadership a new era of development would start in the erstwhile Fata.

Jumat e Islami Leader and Member Metropolitan City, Nasira Ebadat while welcoming appointment of the Ghulam Ali as new Governor said that there were several problems in merged areas related to provision of education and health services and under his leadership all the socioeconomic problems of tribesmen would be addressed on priority basis.