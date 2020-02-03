UrduPoint.com
Appointment Of IGP-Sindh Need Not Be Politicized: Halim Adil Shaikh

The Central Vice President of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaaf, Halim Adil Shaikh, here on Monday regretted attempts to turn contentious the appointment of Sindh police chief

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :The Central Vice President of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaaf, Halim Adil Shaikh, here on Monday regretted attempts to turn contentious the appointment of Sindh police chief.

In his letter to the chief minister of Sindh, Shaikh also the PTI's parliamentary leader in provincial assembly, said recent statements of provincial government representatives about the issue tantamount to politicization of an administrative matter.

Mentioning that posting of Inspector General of Police in any province is made after meaningful consultation between the provincial and Federal governments, he said PM Imran Khan has tried to accommodate the request of Sindh government for transfer of the Sindh IGP.

This, he said could be gauged from the fact that he consulted the federal cabinet during a meeting on January 28 and the cabinet members sought further consultation.

The issue was the top agenda of the cabinet meeting well reflective of the federal government's seriousness towards the Sindh government's request.

Reiterating that there is always a proper procedure for administrative changes, the PTI leader dispelled the impression being created that a different approach has been adopted towards Sindh government.

The Central Vice President of PTI said Sindh Governor has been specifically asked to remain in touch with the provincial government but a lack of interest was shown by the latter.

