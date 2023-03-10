UrduPoint.com

Appointment Of MD APP Welcomed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 10, 2023 | 11:26 PM

Appointment of MD APP welcomed

The Employees Union of Associated Press of Pakistan (CBA) Punjab has welcomed the appointment of Muhammad Asim as the Managing Director (MD) APP

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :The Employees Union of Associated Press of Pakistan (CBA) Punjab has welcomed the appointment of Muhammad Asim as the Managing Director (MD) APP.

In a meeting of the Executive Body here, President Muhammad Naeem Khan Niazi welcomed the government decision to depute Muhammad Asim as the MD of the premier news agency and expressed the hope that the newly-appointed MD would be instrumental in improving performance of the agency as well as resolving long-standing issues of workers.

APP Union Punjab office-bearers assured the newly-appointed MD APP of cooperation for betterment of theagency and welfare of the workers.

Related Topics

Pakistan Punjab Government

Recent Stories

Manchester City continues to close gap with Arsena ..

Manchester City continues to close gap with Arsenal

3 hours ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies PT ..

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies PTI candidate's win in NA-193

6 hours ago
 Thousands Rally in Prague to Demand Czech Prime Mi ..

Thousands Rally in Prague to Demand Czech Prime Minister's Resignation

6 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence o ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence of PTI workers against journali ..

6 hours ago
 Farooq H Naek elected unopposed as member of IPU's ..

Farooq H Naek elected unopposed as member of IPU's Standing Committee on Human R ..

6 hours ago
 Madrid cut Liga gap on Barca with Espanyol comebac ..

Madrid cut Liga gap on Barca with Espanyol comeback

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.