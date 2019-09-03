Appointment of NCHR chair, members demanded

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019) :The National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) ex-members Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Fazila Alayani and Ch Shafique called for appointment of the commission's chairman and its members as their posts are lying vacant.

Talking to APP here on Tuesday, they said the commission should be made functional as it was the need of the hour.

The NCHR's role was to devise best mechanism for promotion of vulnerable masses facing violence and advancement facilities to ensure human rights. It could help in presenting a soft image and motivate the victims being deprived of basic human rights, they said.

They said, "NCHR being an independent commission could raise the voice of Kashmiri people facing Indian oppression and has a strong say among the global community." The Ministry of Human Rights would re-advertise for the appointment of NCHR chair again and previously the commission had received few Names from Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) for the vacancy of chairman and four members.

However, Punjab and Sindh had a very poor response during the process as not a single name had been received from either province, they added.