Appointment Of Next Army Chief To Be Decided In Next Few Days: Rana Sana Ullah

Faizan Hashmi Published November 14, 2022 | 10:45 PM

Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sana Ullah Khan on Monday said that the appointment of next army chief would be decided in next few days

Talking to a private news channel, he said the "prime minister has with him the constitutional authority to exercise his power to appoint the most senior officer as the army chief".

He said the procedure for the appointment of the army chief would be made in line with the Constitution.

He said the provincial government's resources were being utilized by PTI leaders for holding long march towards Islamabad.

The minister termed the PTI's long march as 'tamasha march'.

The minister also said the PTI's leadership should acquire permission from Islamabad Capital Territory's administration for holding protest at designated place as government would be provide security to them.

The minister said that he was discharged from the hospital today after completing a small but necessary procedure.

He said that he had a heart surgery in 2004 and used to visit the hospital after two or three years for general check-ups.

