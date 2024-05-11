Open Menu

Appointment Of Pro-VC Of Bannu University Canceled After One-day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 11, 2024 | 04:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2024) The appointment of Pro Vice Chancellor of Bannu University was canceled after one day the Higher education Department withdrew the recent appointment of Dr. Aurangzeb.

In this connection, the Higher Education Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has issued notification for the appointment of Pro-Chancellor in four universities on Friday, last. However, Prof. Dr. Aurangzeb, who was included in the notification, has been de-notified from the post of Pro-Vice-Chancellor in the University of Science and Technology, Bannu. Soon after the appointment, Dr. Aurangzeb also took charge of this post.

The declaration was withdrawn by the Higher Education Department soon after on the complaint of an MPA, an official of the HED, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said, on the condition of not to be named.

Earlier, the provincial government has appointed pro-vice chancellors for four government universities and the temporary charge of vice chancellor of three universities has been transferred to other officers through a notification issued on Friday, last.

Professor Dr.

Jahanzeb of the Department of Psychology has been appointed as the Pro-Chancellor of Peshawar University, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Tahir has been made the Pro-Chancellor of Abdul Wali Khan University, Mardan, Maqsood Haider has been appointed Vice-Chancellor of FATA University and Prof. Dr. Aurangzeb Khan as Vice-Chancellor of University of Science and Technology Bannu.

The additional charge of the Vice Chancellor of the University of Chitral has been assigned to the Vice Chancellor of Shaheed Benazir Women University, Sheringal, the notification said.

The additional charge of Vice Chancellor of Mardan Women’s University has been assigned to Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, Vice Chancellor of Peshawar Women’s University.

The additional charge of the Vice Chancellor of the University of Engineering and Applied Sciences regarding the Vice Chancellor of the University of Engineering and Technology Peshawar, the notification said. The additional charge of Vice Chancellor of Mardan Women's University has been assigned to Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, Vice Chancellor of Peshawar Women's University.

More Stories From Pakistan