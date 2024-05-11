Appointment Of Pro-VC Of Bannu University Canceled After One-day
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 11, 2024 | 04:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2024) The appointment of Pro Vice Chancellor of Bannu University was canceled after one day the Higher education Department withdrew the recent appointment of Dr. Aurangzeb.
In this connection, the Higher Education Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has issued notification for the appointment of Pro-Chancellor in four universities on Friday, last. However, Prof. Dr. Aurangzeb, who was included in the notification, has been de-notified from the post of Pro-Vice-Chancellor in the University of Science and Technology, Bannu. Soon after the appointment, Dr. Aurangzeb also took charge of this post.
The declaration was withdrawn by the Higher Education Department soon after on the complaint of an MPA, an official of the HED, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said, on the condition of not to be named.
Earlier, the provincial government has appointed pro-vice chancellors for four government universities and the temporary charge of vice chancellor of three universities has been transferred to other officers through a notification issued on Friday, last.
Professor Dr.
Jahanzeb of the Department of Psychology has been appointed as the Pro-Chancellor of Peshawar University, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Tahir has been made the Pro-Chancellor of Abdul Wali Khan University, Mardan, Maqsood Haider has been appointed Vice-Chancellor of FATA University and Prof. Dr. Aurangzeb Khan as Vice-Chancellor of University of Science and Technology Bannu.
The additional charge of the Vice Chancellor of the University of Chitral has been assigned to the Vice Chancellor of Shaheed Benazir Women University, Sheringal, the notification said.
The additional charge of Vice Chancellor of Mardan Women’s University has been assigned to Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, Vice Chancellor of Peshawar Women’s University.
The additional charge of the Vice Chancellor of the University of Engineering and Applied Sciences regarding the Vice Chancellor of the University of Engineering and Technology Peshawar, the notification said. The additional charge of Vice Chancellor of Mardan Women's University has been assigned to Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, Vice Chancellor of Peshawar Women's University.
Recent Stories
Govt decides to procurement wheat from farmers
Deputy PM to pay 4-day visit to China from Monday
Pakistan seeks foreign investments in diverse sectors: PM
Digital transformation key priority for govt to improve tax collection: Aurangze ..
President-designate of COP29 for collective efforts to deal with climate change ..
Punjab Assembly Speaker suspends 27 members
World Migratory Bird Day being observed today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2024
Taxing cigarettes a way forward for public and economic health
3 Gawadar attack victims funeral offered
Mbappe says he will leave PSG at end of season
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ceremony held to mark Gomal University's 50 Years7 minutes ago
-
Federal Minister Engineer Amir Muqam Briefed on Shahrah Nager Project7 minutes ago
-
India reviving ‘Ikhwan’ to suppress voices, rig election in IIOJK: Mehbooba Mufti7 minutes ago
-
Gilani vows to uphold supremacy of law, constitution & sanctity of institutions17 minutes ago
-
School Teacher injured due to fan falling in the school17 minutes ago
-
Kashmiris facing brutal repression for challenging Indian occupation: APHC17 minutes ago
-
Deputy PM to pay 4-day visit to China from Monday36 minutes ago
-
Pakistan seeks foreign investments in diverse sectors: PM40 minutes ago
-
Kundi prioritizes establishment of best relations between KP, Federation47 minutes ago
-
Steps underway to control inflation: PML-N leader57 minutes ago
-
CM Balochistan commends Pakistan Hockey Team for qualifying final57 minutes ago
-
13 dead, 1516 injured in 1423 road accidents in Punjab57 minutes ago