Open Menu

Appointment Of Rector Of COMSATS University In Final Stage: Tarar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 22, 2024 | 12:50 PM

Appointment of Rector of COMSATS university in final stage: Tarar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Azam Nazeer Tarar, informed the Senate on Wednesday that the process to appoint the Rector of COMSATS University Islamabad is in its final stage.

Responding to a calling attention notice moved by Senator Dr. Zarqa regarding the recent appointment and amendment of rules by the interim Rector of COMSATS University Islamabad, he said that a search committee constituted by the President would soon submit its recommendations to the appointing authority.

He said that the committee had shortlisted 80 candidates, from which three Names would be submitted to the President of Pakistan for the final decision.

Senator Dr. Zarqa alleged that the interim Rector of COMSATS University, who was authorized by law to manage day-to-day affairs, had misused his authority.

However, the minister refuted these allegations, stating that no violations had been made by the interim Rector.

He also contradicted the claim that any changes had been made to the rules and regulations of the university.

Azam Nazeer Tarar emphasized that COMSATS University is one of the best institutions in the country and enjoys a good reputation globally.

APP/zah-muk

Related Topics

Islamabad Senate President Of Pakistan From Best

Recent Stories

Security forces kill 29 terrorists in Balochistan

Security forces kill 29 terrorists in Balochistan

15 minutes ago
 President Raisi, FM Abdollahian funeral prayer off ..

President Raisi, FM Abdollahian funeral prayer offered

1 hour ago
 PM Shehbaz to visit Iran today

PM Shehbaz to visit Iran today

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 May 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 May 2024

4 hours ago
 Serial winner Kroos eyes two-trophy finish to care ..

Serial winner Kroos eyes two-trophy finish to career

13 hours ago
10 bodies found in Mexico's Acapulco, some in stre ..

10 bodies found in Mexico's Acapulco, some in street

13 hours ago
 Djokovic backs Nadal for French Open title

Djokovic backs Nadal for French Open title

13 hours ago
 BUITEMS VC calls for funds allocation for varsitie ..

BUITEMS VC calls for funds allocation for varsities

14 hours ago
 Nine child workers die in Egypt as bus plunges int ..

Nine child workers die in Egypt as bus plunges into the Nile

14 hours ago
 Govt taking various measures to promote sports: Se ..

Govt taking various measures to promote sports: Senator

14 hours ago
 China warns Taiwan of reprisals over Lai inaugurat ..

China warns Taiwan of reprisals over Lai inauguration speech

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan