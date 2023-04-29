UrduPoint.com

Appointment Of Staff At Dental Section Of RHC Rangpur Demanded

Muhammad Irfan Published April 29, 2023

Appointment of staff at Dental Section of RHC Rangpur demanded

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2023 ) :Citizens demanded the government to make arrangements for the proper functioning of the Dental Section at Rural Health Centre Rangpur in district Muzaffargarh.

The Dental Section is non-function for the last 10 years due to a lack of appointment of a Dental Surgeon or Technician.

Ex-general secretary district bar Malik Shafique, Rana Wajid and some others talking to APP stated that Rural Health Centre Rangpur should be upgraded to tehsil headquarters level as Rangpur has the sufficient population.

The Dental Operation Theater has been non-functional for many years.

The government should pay heed to it in order to facilitate the local people.

