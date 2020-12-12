UrduPoint.com
Appointment Of VC For Islamia College University Demanded

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 12th December 2020 | 07:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) :The students and teaching faculty has demanded of the Chancellor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Higher Education Commission and the provincial government to appoint permanent Vice Chancellor for Islamia College University (ICU).

They said that recently eight permanent Vice Chancellors were at different public sector universities but the most prestigious and historic educational institution ICU was overlooked in this regard due to which it was facing several administrative, financial and educational problems.

President Pakhtun Students' Federation Khurshid Khan criticizing the non-appointment of permanent VC at ICU said that the pro VC has no power to take any decision on alleged corruption, irregularities in administrative affairs and other education related problems.

He demanded the provincial government, Higher Education Commission, Chancellor KP Universities to also appoint a VC at ICU so that the educational activities at the historic education institution could run smoothly.

It is to mention here that the Higher Education Department has already notified appointment of eight Vice Chancellors at most of the public sector universities.

