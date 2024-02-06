Open Menu

Appointment Of 'watchmen' As Presiding Officer Baseless: Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan Published February 06, 2024 | 07:22 PM

A spokesman for the provincial election commissioner of Sindh on Tuesday clarified that news of the appointment

of watchmen as presiding officers in the general elections was baseless and unfounded.

The spokesman said that the appointment of presiding officers at any polling station could be made only after completing the registration process at EMS.

He further stated that some people are trying to create a sensation by circulating fake duty orders on media for

their nefarious purpose.

